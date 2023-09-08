Interdiction of three Senior Police Officers will not deter other witnesses - Security analyst

Supt Asare, COP Alex Mensah and Supt Eric

Security Analyst, Colonel Festus Aboagye says the interdiction of the three Senior Police Officers is ”timely”.

In an interview with GBC News, he said he does not agree with people who think other witnesses may be intimidated.



According to him, there may be a bigger plot, saying the investigation is not about the IGP’s style of leadership, but the ”subversive attempt against the Police Service”.

He said the Parliamentary Committee’s posture to investigate accusations of mismanagement against the IGP is ”inappropriate”, calling for another independent body to conduct such an investigation.



He added that ”there could be a bigger political plot to the leaked tape”.