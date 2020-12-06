International Journalist commends Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians for tolerance

Charles Onyango-Obbo has praised Ghanaians

An international journalist Charles Onyango-Obbo has expressed his excitement at Freedom Ghanaians and even opposition parties are enjoying few days to the election in Ghana.

In some countries, opposition parties and its members are mistreated prior to elections but the case of Ghana has over the years been different.



This according to Charles Onyango-Obbo is a laudable feat worth emulating by other African countries that have gained notoriety in electoral disputes and sometimes are violent towards the opposition but the same cannot be said about Akufo-Addo’s treatment of the National Democratic Congress(NDC).



He said “What’s wrong with President Nana Akufo-Addo, and Ghanaians in general? They’ve an election on Dec. 7, and haven’t yet killed or tear-gassed opposition supporters, or disqualified rivals. Who do they think they are? Bloody show-offs”.

Responding to his compliments, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko who is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said “Coming from a respected senior international journalist like yourself, who knows Africa better than most of us, we, Ghanaians, shall duly take this as a major compliment!”





