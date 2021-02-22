Inusah Fuseini handed over to police to assist in investigation

Inusah Fuseini has been ordered by the court to assist police in investigations

Former MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to assist it in investigations over some comments he made following the declaration of results for the 2020 general elections.

The former MP asked John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of his party in the polls, to run a parallel government.



Myjoyonline.com reports that the CID was forced to obtain a criminal summons against the former MP after the police, on several counts, invited the private legal practitioner to assist them in investigation to which he refused to attend.



The case was then sent to the Kaneshie Magistrate Court, occasioned by the accused person’s refusal to cooperate with the police.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for the former MP, Edudzi Tamakloe, has justified the reasons backing his client’s refusal to appear before the CID being that the Police did not state specific reasons upon which his client was invited.



The report further stated that the judge on the case, Ama Adomako-Kwakye, ruled that Inusah Fuseini submits himself to the police in assisting in investigations.