Inusah Fuseini is suffering from 'emotional dysregulation' - Pyschologist

Tamale Central MP, Alhassan Fuseini Inusah

Head of Psychology of the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo says the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central constituency, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini is suffering from "Emotional Dysregulation".

Emotional Dysregulation is a condition where a person is unable to control or regulate his or her emotional responses to a situation and is typically thought of as a childhood problem.



Professor Joseph Osafo made this comment while discussing the NDC and former President John Mahama's refusal to accept the 2020 election verdict.



Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has advised Mr. Mahama to declare himself President-elect and form a parallel government saying ''the impunity of this government which is legendary must stop and that’s how we stop it''.



“I have said and I have advocated that he declares himself President and forms a parallel government'', he also stressed.



Reacting to Hon. Inusah Fuseini's comments, Professor Joseph Osafo stated that forming a parallel government will plunge the country into a state of disorder.

He advised Alhaji Fuseini and Mahama's advisors to offer wise counsel to him.



"We plead with those calling on former President Mahama to declare himself President to exercise restraint. If we do that, we throw this country into disarray . . . This is emotional dysregulation," he said.



He urged the NDC to "move by what the law demands".



"The way to go is that there is a supreme arbiter in town which is the Supreme Court and the law allows us to go to the court," he expounded during a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".



