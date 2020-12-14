Inusah Fuseini not the only person calling Mahama President elect – Amaliba defends

Legal Luminary, Abraham Amaliba

Ghanaian lawyer and member of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) legal team, Abraham Amaliba has defended Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini for advising former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama to declare himself president-elect.

According to him, regardless the MP speaking out of anger and frustration, he is not the only person who believes ex-President Mahama is the legitimate President-elect of Ghana.



He noted that the ordinary Ghanaian is even calling President Akufo-Addo the president select whilst referring to ex-President Mahama as the President-elect.



Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political show with Sefah-Danquah, Abraham Amalibah said, “In times of anger and frustration, people speak out of emotion and say anything. However, Inusah Fusieni is not the only one saying that Mahama should declare himself President. There are a lot of people doing same across the width and breadth of Ghana”.



On his authority, the level of celebrations in the country post-election is even enough proof to say that ex-President Mahama is the president-elect of the country at the 2020 general elections.



“I have seen so many victory results and declarations being made and the celebrations that follow but this year, we didn’t see any jubilations after President Akufo-Addo was elected. This proves the NPP themselves knew they didn’t win the election”.

The former President and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have said that they will not accept the results of the 2020 general election, describing it as flawed.



The NDC’s claims seem to be grounded after the Electoral Commission admitted to having committed some errors in the total valid votes counted on the day.



Inusah Fuseini who is a former Roads and Highways Minister believes John Dramani Mahama won the election and needs to declare himself the President.



According to him, the former President should form a parallel government because he has won the election and it is a known fact.



