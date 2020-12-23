Investigate Assin North MP-elect dual citizenship status – NPP to Foreign Affairs Ministry

A photo of James Gyakye Quayson's passport

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has petitioned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking for an inquiry into the alleged dual citizenship status of the MP-elect for the Assin North constituency.

There are speculations that Mr. Gyakye Quayson owes allegiance to Canada.



A writ sighted by Kasapafmonline.com and filed on behalf of the NPP to the Foreign Affairs Minister requested proof of any renunciation by James Gyakye Quayson as a Canadian Citizen prior to filing as an NDC candidate of the just-ended parliamentary polls.



“In view of the representation made by Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, we’re instructed to conduct an inquiry into the citizenship status of the said Mr. James Gyakye Quayson to ascertain whether at the time he filed his nomination with the Electoral Commission of Ghana, he(James Gyakye Quayson) had renounced the Canadian citizenship, and if so the documentary evidence to confirm that indeed, he renounced his Canadian citizenship prior to filing to contest as a Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress” the writ signed by Marfo and Associate said.

This comes on the heels of a similar agitation by a group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Assin North in the run-up to the December 7 elections that requested the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Central Region to withdraw Gyakye’s candidature, on the same grounds.



James Gyakye Quayson, however, won the parliamentary race in the Assin North constituency in the Central region by 17, 498 of the total valid votes cast, while his closest contender, who’s the NPP candidate garnered 14,193 votes.