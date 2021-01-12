Investigate Bryan Acheampong, Dominic Nitiwul, Ambrose Dery for ‘attempted coup’ – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has called for the police and the leadership of parliament to investigate Dominic Nitiwul, Bryan Acheampong and Ambrose Dery for their roles in the invasion of Parliamentary chamber by officers of the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to Asiedu Nketia, the presence of the army personnel in Parliament on the night of the election of the Speaker for the 8th Parliament is an act of treason.



He explains that their actions could be equated to an attempted coup as the constitution and standing orders of parliament prevent them from storming the house with weapons.



He noted that at the time of the invasion, there was no president, minister or Member of Parliament per the dictates of the constitution and that only an official announcement stood between their invasion and full-blown coup.



Basing his call on viral videos, Asiedu Nketia said that the Ministers of Defence and Interior and the Minister of State at the Ministry for the Interior should face the law for their involvement in the act.

Asiedu Nketia also slammed the Marshall of Parliament for allowing the army officers to enter parliament.



“The security of parliament is in the hands of the Marshals. Parliament is an autonomous institution like a university so for the marshal to allow state security to invade the chamber of parliament with weapons is so abominable”.



“At the time, the incident happened, there was no president in the country so if soldiers invade parliament then it’s a coup. It was just not announced but it was an attempted coup. It is a very serious thing that happened. We have to investigate and find out who issued the command to the soldiers.



“People have video clips that has Nitiwul, Bryan Acheampong and Ambrose Dery. We must investigate all of them. We should find out in which capacity they were acting because at the time, their president was not in power,” he explained.