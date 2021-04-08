Investigations must be swift - Kabila on Kasoa 'money ritual' murder

Former CPP stalwart, James Kwabena Bomfeh

Former CPP stalwart, James Kwabena Bomfeh, has called on the police handling the murder case involving two teenagers at Kasoa to hasten investigations into the issue.

The teenagers; Felix Nyarko, 16, and Nicholas Kini, 17, reportedly murdered an 11-year-old boy at Lamptey Mills in Kasoa on Saturday.



The deceased, Ishmael Mensah, was a Class Four pupil of the Maranatha School and it's believed the teenagers committed such hideous crime for ritual money purposes.



The murder has provoked discussions on the human quest for quick riches and living a luxurious life.



James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila, hoped the ''Police handling this crime will do it with truth and see to the swift prosecution of the culprits".



''Immediately, investigations should be down swiftly . . . Let us not treat this with noise but rather they should do a thorough investigation for us," he stressed.

Kabila called for a discourse to address the security issues at Kasoa and the country at large.



"The intelligence community of this country should have been engaging and discussing. If they are, we should be seeing signs of a conversation going on that are responding to certain things . . . but if it hasn't happened, His Excellency the President of the Republic who is the National Security Council Chairperson should trigger an internal backroom conversation around these issues."



"What has happened is a lesson . . . it's drawing our minds to something. There is something amiss in Ghana. Let's look for it!", he stated on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme.



