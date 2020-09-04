General News

‘Investigative journalists’ on social media dig up music videos of Dr UN

The man at the centre of controversies surrounding a fake award scheme organized on Friday August 28, 2020 has been left at the mercy of some social media ‘investigative journalists.’

Dr. Kwame Owusu Fordjour, the brain behind the United Nations and Kofi Annan collaborative awards which honoured some top Ghanaian personalities, but the award scheme has been tagged as fake.



Further details of the awards were revealed on Twitter after some ‘investigative journalists without certificates’ dug deeper to uncover what has since been described as the biggest award scam of the year.



That being said, the investigations however, have not been concluded yet.



As a matter of fact, it appears Dr. Kwame Owusu Fordjour, prior to the organization of this awards had somewhat an interesting music career.



A lone music video culled from his YouTube page with the title ‘Dr Wayne Winston Freedom Official Video Copy’ depicts him as a singer and rapper of a song composed about world freedom and the United Nations.

The music video which has been described by many as an amateur video is mainly a compilation of public speeches of former UN General Secretary, Kofi Annan, Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former US president, Barrack Obama.



Interestingly, he combines other humorous videos of popular English comic actor, Charlie Chaplin. It is also quite interesting to learn that his name in the “music industry” is quite different from what he is currently identified with.



Contrary to his current name, in his music video posted in September 2018, he used Dr Wayne Winston, a UN Gold Star Ambassador.



His rather unusual style of rap in the video according to many critics confirms the scam in his activities. he is also famed for other songs about UN and world leaders.





Herh so somebody no go search this Dr UN guy slap am????????????? pic.twitter.com/5T3zeXdrPs — Nana Ofori (@oforisama_) September 4, 2020

This was Chairman’s official advert for the award show ooo. Eeeeeiiii this JSS editing catch people oooo. This guy is a pro! Dr. UN Ankasa ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/FMHS1cX3tM — philimonTv???? (@philimonTv) September 4, 2020

Dr UN actually has a UN flag in his music video... ????????pic.twitter.com/D0qCp5RxKl — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird ????? (@Mr_Ceyram) September 3, 2020

