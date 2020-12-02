Investing in girls' education will be my focus - LPG Candidate

Logo of the Liberal Party of Ghana

Mrs Dorcas Brobbey, the Parliamentary Candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) in the New Juaben North constituency, has promised to focus on Girls education and women empowerment to improve on the socio-economic development of the area, given the nod on December 7.

She said there were high rates of illiteracy and poverty among women in the area because of low education and empowerment skills that would propel them for jobs and appealed to the women in the constituency to vote for her to turn their fortunes around, through an aggressive agenda she would pursue as the Member of Parliament for the area.



Mrs Brobbey was speaking during an inter-party dialogue debate organised by the National Commission For Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with the Justice and Peace Commission, for parliamentary candidates in the area to interact with their electorate and solicit for votes, at Oyoko.



She observed that due to poor arrangement under the school feeding programme, Caterers enrolled to provide nutritious meals for children were not meeting the expectation in terms of the quality of food they served the children due to delays in payment and pledged to institute a measure in the constituency to address this if given the nod.



The LPG candidate said as a teacher, she appreciated the impact of lack of computers in most basic schools in the area and on teaching and learning and said since ICT was an examinable subject it was imperative for every school to have a well-equipped ICT centre and promised to provide every basic school in the area with computers to develop the interest of pupils in that subject.

Speaking on employment, she said she would support traders with soft loans to boost their businesses and build an ultra-modern market in the community, and organize skills and development training for Person's living With Disability (PWDs) to enhance equal job opportunities for them to address begging on the streets.



Mrs Brobbey, a teacher who is contesting for the first time with three men including; the incumbent, Nana Adjei Boateng a Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development said, over the years the constituency was represented by men and it was high time a woman was given the chance to change the agenda for rapid development.



She, therefore, called on the electorate to change their voting pattern and called on women especially to rally behind her by going out on December 7, to vote for her to become the first woman MP in the area.