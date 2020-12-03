Investor confidence in Ghana under Akufo-Addo high, give him 4 more years – Gabby Otchere Darko

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has averred that investors have shown more confidence in the Ghanaian economy under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This follows the NPP's claim that they inherited an ailing economy from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2016.



He continued that assurance investors have shown was as a result of better management by competent people under the Akufo-Addo administration.



Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, therefore called on Ghanaians to give President Akufo-Addo a second chance by voting for him massively in the upcoming polls for all to witness development in the country.



Taking to micro-blogging website, Twitter to make this statement, the former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute said, “Investor confidence is high; they know competent hands managing the economy and confident that you the voter will give Akufo-Addo a 2nd term to do more for you & country.”

On Monday, December 7, Ghanaians will go to the polls to elect a president who will govern the country for the next four years, as well as choose parliamentary candidates who will represent them in Parliament.



Read Gabby's tweet below.





