Politics Wed, 8 Jul 2020

Is KSM's 'stop making a fool of yourself' comment a shade against NPP's Buaben Asamoa?

Satirist, Kwaku Sintim Misah, known in showbiz circles as KSM has shared a cryptic message on Twitter, leaving people to wonder if it is a dig at New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s Communication Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa.

Mr. Buabeng Asamoa who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Adenta had on Monday ridiculed the choice of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

At a press conference in Accra a few minutes after the announcement was made by flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Asamoa remarked that the choice of running mate is an indication that Mr. Mahama does not take Ghanaian electorates seriously.

“We can only conclude that the choice of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman by Mr. John Dramani Mahama is a clear indication that he does not take the Ghanaian electorate seriously.

“But then as our own Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has famously said, it does not matter who the running mate is, if the main man himself is indecisive and incompetent, we still have a problem. It is our view that after having looked so long and wide, the NDC still has a problem,” he said.

Gathering more arsenals to solidify his point, Asamoa noted that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang failed during her time as a minister.

He said: "Naana Opoku Agyemang also introduced the practice of teachers working for two years without being paid and being restricted to being paid only three months back pay, no matter how long they had worked.

“This inhumane treatment meted out to Ghanaian teachers at the time was the brainchild of Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang, the then Minister for Education. The cold-hearted manner in which teachers were treated by Naana Opoku Agyemang cannot easily be forgotten.

"We wonder what the message is that John Dramani Mahama is sending Ghanaians by picking Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his vice presidential candidate when her stewardship in the past brought such heartache to teachers and trauma to her colleague women.”

A tweet from KSM moments after reports of Asamoa's statement went rife read: "The risk about being overly eager to run down your opponent is to end up exposing your own FOOLISHNESS. There’s no rush, take your time before you speak. Stop making a fool of yourself wai."

The tweet, according to some tweeps, is a dig at the NPP communicator. They argue that the legislator hurriedly downplayed Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's nomination and subsequently shot himself in the foot.













Source: www.ghanaweb.com

