Is Mahama a magician to create non existent jobs? - Richard Ahiagbah asks

Executive Director of Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagbah, has described the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama’s promise of creating one million jobs when elected as president, as a mere illusion.

He has for that matter, asked Ghanaians not to hold on to such a promise, adding that the former president is incapable of executing it.



“The creation of 1 million jobs is not beyond the capacity of any competent government, however, when such a promise is made by the former president Mahama, who once told a gathering of unemployed graduates that he is not a magician to provide them jobs, then there is enough reason to doubt his recent promise. One may be tempted to ask if the former president Mahama is now a magician capable of creating non-existent jobs. It was the Mahama administration that froze public sector recruitments in 2015 in fulfilments of an IMF bailout conditionality,” He stated while interacting with the media on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Danquah Institute.



Recalling an instance where an NDC MP for Wa Central constituency, Rashid Pelpuo once asked the youth to either cut grass or sell stones as an alternate means to resolve their unemployment woes, Mr Ahiagbah wonders how such a party intends to create 1 million jobs.



This according to him, is a clear indication that the NDC, led by Mr. John Dramani Mahama, lacks a clear blueprint on how their “1 million jobs” pledge will be created and as such, they cannot be taken seriously.



“The economic mismanagement of the Mahama administration was further exposed when a leading member Rashid Pelpuo admonished unemployed graduates to either cut and sell grass or gather stones and sell. Without a clear blueprint on how the 1 million jobs will be created, such a promise cannot be taken seriously,” he emphasized

Nonetheless, the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has also asked Ghanaians not to pay attention to John Dramani Mahama’s promise to create one million jobs when he becomes president in the upcoming elections.



The wife of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia believes Mahama’s incompetence won’t allow for the creation of the jobs.







