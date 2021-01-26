Is the Ambassador-at-Large still at post? - Ofosu Kwakye asks

The NDC's Felix Ofosu Kwakye

Former Deputy Information Minister under the John Mahama led administration Felix Ofosu Kwakye is asking if Ghana’s Ambassador at large is still at post.

Former Peoples National Congress flagbearer Edward Nasigri Mahama was appointed as Ghana’s Ambassador at Large in Akufo-Addo’s first-term administration.



Although his appointment was highly publicized and seen as a move to run an all-inclusive government, not much was heard of him in the first term of the President.



Since appointees in the first term have changed whiles some have been asked to act in their roles until the President is done with his appointments.

The former Deputy Information Minister has questioned the stance of the Ambassador at Large and whether he has been asked to continue to act in his role until the President is done with his appointments.



He asked in a post on Facebook that “Is the Ambassador-at-Large still at post?”.



