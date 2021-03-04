Is the looting brigade afraid of Domelevo’s return? - Manteaw quizzes

Former chairman of PIAC, Dr. Steve Manteaw

An immediate past chairman of the Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC), Dr. Steve Manteaw has reacted to the directive from the presidency asking Daniel Yaw Domelevo to retire from his work.

In a series of Facebook post, Dr. Manteaw slammed the directive and asked what the "looting brigade" was afraid of in allowing Mr. Domelevo to resume work.



According to him, the Auditor-General would have retired in three months hence it made no sense to ask him to retire forcefully.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially retired the Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo.



Secretary to the President Nana Asante Bediatuo in a letter on Wednesday Wednesday, said “The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is June 1, 1960, and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was June 1, 2020.”



By extension, therefore, “the President is of the view that you have formally left office.”



It added that Johnson Akuamoa-Asiedu will continue to act as Auditor-General until the President appoints a substantive head.

But reacting, Dr Steve Manteaw said: "Domelevo would have retired three months from now, so what is the looting brigade afraid of, that he should be prevented from coming back at all cost?”



He further opined that Ghana would need the likes of Mr. Domelevo at the presidency to stop the looting of state resources.



"Domelevo is the man we need at Jubilee house to protect the public purse. That’s the only way to restore our lost hope. Till then the looting continues.”



In another post, he slammed the Audit Service Board Chair, Prof. Dua Agyemang.



"The Audit Service Board is a big disappointment. The Chair acts as if his role is an executive one, and without shame, he leaks confidential correspondences between himself and Domelevo to the media.



Come on, Prof, you can do better.”

