Is this human behaviour? - Opanyin Agyekum scolds Odododiodoo NPP/NDC supporters

Dean of the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum has condemned the violent clash between supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The supporters attacked one another during what was intended to be a peace walk at Jamestown in the Odododiodoo constituency over the weekend.



The incident occurred on Sunday, October 25 and saw the supporters throwing stones at one another.



The supporters reportedly belonged to the camps of the sitting Member of Parliament of the constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuiye and NPP Parliamentary aspirant, Nii Lante Bannerman.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Opanyin Agyekum implicitly referred to these party supporters as behaving like ''animals''.



He explained that there are different types of animate things, citing the animal and human species including all other living things but stressed what separates humans from the other animate things is the ability of human beings to reason and decipher right from wrong; something that the Odododiodoo party supporters lacked.



He wondered how a human could look the other in the face and throw stones at him or her.

To him, such character belongs to the animal family emphasizing ''they could even be beyond animals''.



''Is this human behaviour?'' he questioned.



He urged them to quit their violent behaviour.



''The difference between animals and humans is that humans have a conscience but animals don't...Most of these people are either Christians who go to church on Sunday or Saturday or Muslims and if the person isn't any of this, they, however, serve a deity and know that the fundamentals of human relationship is to love your neighbour as yourself.''



Opanyin Agyekum quoted the scripture from Proverbs 14:17 stressing ''a quick-tempered man acts foolishly, And a man of wicked intentions is hated'' and Proverbs 17:14 which states that ''The beginning of strife is like letting out water, so quit before the quarrel breaks out'' to advise the supporters of the two biggest political parties.



