Issac Adongo serves notice to Akufo-Addo not to declare himself President-elect of Ghana

Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central

Isaac Adongo, the incumbent and re-elected Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central in the Upper East Region, has served caution to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to hurriedly declare himself President-elect of the State.

According to Mr Adongo, the President would be going against the constitution should he do that.



In a victory speech the astute Parliamentarian made after the Electoral Commission in Bolgatanga declared him Member of Parliament-elect for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, he said the National Democratic Congress believed that the people of Ghana in the election settled on their Presidential candidate to steer the affairs of the country.



He stressed that the party was not going to sit idle for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to "subvert the will of the people".

Mr Adongo said, "Ghana is at a very critical crossroad and His Excellency the President-Elect John Dramani Mahama just delivered a speech to the State together with the general secretary of the party and chairman that the NDC is on its way back to the Flagstaff House. We want to serve caution that nobody can submerge the will of the people. On this note, we want to serve notice to his excellency the President that he should be the last person to undermine the work of state institutions such as the EC in its work as mandated by the constitution. The incumbent President is the one intending to declare himself as the President (elect), even when the constitution requires that the EC is mandated to do that. It's a clear sign that the NPP has lost the election and is on the verge of subverting the will of the people. We will resist this with the blood of our people".



He revealed that the NDC in the Bolgatanga Central constituency will soon embark on a victory march to acknowledge John Dramani Mahama as the President-Elect of Ghana.