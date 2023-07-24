It appears the people of this country are either cowards or not annoyed - Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Senior member of the NPP, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

The saga involving the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah has received lots of reactions from both public figures and individuals.

One of such individuals who has reacted is a senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe.



He expressed deep concern over what he perceives as a lack of public outrage and responsiveness to pressing issues in the country.



Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe suggested that the people of Ghana are either displaying a sense of cowardice or have not reached the point of being genuinely annoyed by the current state of affairs.



“What is going on now, is very dangerous. I have said time and again that when the people of this country get annoyed, then we shall see exactly what will happen.



“It appears the people of this country are not annoyed. Either we are a pack of cowards, or we are not annoyed. But there has been a situation where the people of this country moved. And when the time comes, they will move. Because what is going on now is unacceptable,” he added.



During a recent interview, on TV3’s New Day, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamaklo addressed the critical question of accountability within the current government.

He also expressed unease over the defensive stance adopted by the president and some officials of the ruling party.



The seasoned politician cautioned that such behaviour could set a negative example for the younger generation, who are keenly observing the actions of their leaders.



“First of all, I will say, I am really worried. I’m worried in the sense that is such a difficult question. Unfortunately, my president and the communicators will try to be defensive, this is my biggest worry. Because we shouldn’t forget one thing and its that we have children in this country who are learning what we are doing,” he said.



Although he commended the resignation of Cecilia Dapaah, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe said he believes that the former minister is aware that she committed an offence.



He challenged other ministers who are involved in similar situations to follow suit and admit their wrongdoings to maintain the nation's integrity.



“I know Cecilia very well. We have a common joke we share when we meet. I am 100% sure that in her heart she knows that she has committed an offence. I am sure, I know her very well. So, what Cecilia should have done was what she did by resigning immediately.

“I charge any other minister, and they know themselves because I have got a lot of facts about them and the day, I will come out with it, they will be shocked. I charge them to come out boldly and say they have stolen money from this country, this poor nation,” he continued.



The senior NPP member cautioned that the current situation could lead to dangerous consequences if the people of the country remain indifferent to allegations of corruption and mismanagement.



Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamaklo also emphasised that there have been instances in the past when the people of Ghana mobilised and acted when sufficiently provoked.



He called on citizens to express their displeasure constructively, urging them to be vigilant and engaged in the political process.



