It doesn’t pay to rush – E.T Mensah advises young politicians

Former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Emmanuel Teye Mensah has cautioned the young generation, especially those towing the path of politics, to be cautious in their attempt to climb the political ladder.

According to the former MP, the traits of discipline and patience is something that the upcoming generation can learn from the life of the late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings.



Speaking to the media at the Accra International Conference Center on Wednesday, the former MP tasked the young generation to be disciplined and patient in order not to run into failure.



“The lesson that is there for the young generation is discipline. Discipline is the key to success in life and it doesn’t pay to rush or run. When you rush you will fall and fail. If you go through the life of the late president, you will appreciate what I am telling you,” he told the media after signing the book of condolence opened by the state for former President Rawlings.



Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings died at the age of 73 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, November 12, 2020.



The state following his death opened the book of condolence for him at the Accra International Conference Center.

A multitude of dignitaries, including the current government leadership as well as religious heads and members of the diplomatic community have so far signed.



The general public is expected to have the opportunity to sign the book of condolence on Thursday and Friday.







