It has not been easy cleaning up NDC's mess - Akufo-Addo

Former President, John Dramani Mahama and President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that he spent most of his four-year term in office to clean the mess created by the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama's National Democratic Congress administration.

According to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is seeking re-election on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, he has delivered on the promises he made to Ghanaians before the 2016 elections despite the abysmal state of affairs they met after taking over from the NDC.



The President made this claim in his last address to Ghanaians as the candidate for the New Patriotic Party in his quest to gain the favour of the people on Monday, December, 7 when the country goes to the polls.

"The abysmal state of affairs we met on assuming office demanded that we set to work immediately, and that is what we did. I'm proud to say that in four short years, we have delivered on the promises we made."



"Never again must we allow the management of our economy to get into the hands of people who will lead us into another financial and banking crisis. Cleaning up after the NDC is far too much work and cost. We should use such energies to build the youth because the NDC has shown that the economy is not safe in their hands," Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in his last address to Ghanaians from the NPP party office monitored by GhanaWeb.