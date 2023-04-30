It is Alan Kyerematen’s time but they want to cheat him – Carlos Ahenkorah

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen

Member of Parliament (MP) of Tema West constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah says it is a cheat for members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to think of any other name than Alan Kyerematen to lead the party into the 2024 elections.

He indicates the party is aware that it is the former Trade and Industry Minister’s time to lead the party; therefore, there should not be any individual challenging that.



Carlos Ahenkorah believes that if Alan Kyerematen is not made the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party going into the election 2024, there will be division in the political party which will worry their dreams of breaking the eight.



“It’s a cheat to even suggest that there is another person to lead the NPP in 2024. Why is it that when it got to Alan’s time, you people are doing this? If Alan is not made flagbearer there will be divisions in the party that will affect our fortunes and moves to break the eight. I know that NPP delegates believe it’s Alan’s time," he said.

"When President Kufour was in power and was supporting Alan, we did not agree because it wasn’t his time. We worked tirelessly to ensure that President Akufo-Addo was given the nod. All government appointees were whipped to back Alan Kyerematen and the same with the Members of Parliament. However, the grassroots says if Akufo-Addo has finished his tenure, it is Alan Kyerematen’s time and we the kingmakers will ensure that happens,” Mr Ahenkorah stated.



He continued “If we want to win the elections in 2024, we should know that Alan Kyerematen is the only choice. When Alan becomes President, we will all get our shares. Government appointees are where they are because they want to protect their positions. We also deserve appointments like they are enjoying now. The same way we took President Kufour out and defended Akufo-Addo, that’s the same way we will defend Alan Kyerematen”.