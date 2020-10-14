'It is God that chooses leaders' - Ya-Na

Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II

Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II has advised politicians to adopt the use decent language in their political campaigns before, during, and after the December 2020 elections.

According to him, God has already chosen the leader for the country and as such using of harsh language could result in conflicts.



Ya-Na Abukari gave the advice when members of the Yendi Peace Centre called on him at the Gbawaa palace reiterated the need for them to campaign based on policies.



Using himself as an example, he said when the late Ya-Na Yakubu Andani II enskinned him as Kpankpano Na, he later appealed to him for other skins in Dagbon and was not given.

Ya-Na said with patience, he was later enskinned as Yo-Na of Savelugu and as God chooses a leader, he was again enskinned as Ya-Na after the funerals of the two Kings were performed.



He commended members of the Yendi Peace Centre for their efforts in promoting peace in Yendi and Northern Region as a whole since 1994 during the Northern Region conflict.



He said when he was the chief of Kpankpano, he attended peace centre meetings at the residence of Bishop Boi-Na, Bishop of Yendi to discuss peace in Yendi and Northern Region as a whole, and during the 1994 conflict, members of the centre risked their lives moving from community to community talking about peace in various conflict areas of the region.