It is an abbreviation of mental illnesses – Sam George defines LGBTQ+

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George

Samuel Nartey George, the lead proponent of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, has defined LGBTQ+ as an abbreviation for various mental illnesses.

Speaking about the bill at the Supernatural Empowerment Summit held at the head branch of Perez Chapel in Accra on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Sam George expressed that Christians should boldly take a stance against moral decadence in any form.



"First and foremost, we need to understand what LGBTQ+ stands for. It is an abbreviation for a number of mental illnesses, and I am speaking to you as Christian brothers and sisters. We need to reach a point where we are unashamed of our faith and what we stand for and believe in," he lectured.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, informally known as the Ghanaian anti-LGBTQ+ bill, is currently being reviewed by the Parliament of Ghana. Among its provisions, the bill seeks to criminalize homosexual activities and same-sex marriage.



According to Sam George, the bill is grounded on four foundations: legal, traditional, scientific, and religious perspectives.



The new bill is being proposed by eight MPs made up of Sam Nartey George, Della Sowah, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, Alhassan Suhuyini, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Helen Ntoso, and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, all of the National Democratic Congress, as well as John Ntim Fordjour of the New Patriotic Party



