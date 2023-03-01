It is an insult for Bawumia to even think about contesting to be president - Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu (left) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (right)

A former deputy Minister for Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has slammed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over his bid to become the president of Ghana.

According to him, the thought of Dr Bawumia contesting to become president is demeaning to Ghanaians because of the economic meltdown the country has seen under his leadership.



Speaking in an Adom TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwakye Ofosu added that Dr. Bawumia, who was touted as the economic messiah for the country by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is now in denial about happenings in the economy – has become ‘simpapanyin’ on the economy.



“What we need the most as a country now is that the issues we have on the economy are resolved. And people who have destroyed our economy, starting with Bawumia, cannot be part of the future in terms of resolving this matter.



“Because he clearly does not know how to resolve the current economic challenges we are facing. In fact, he is now saying that he has been side-lined and that he knows nothing about the happenings in the economy. The person who told us he is the economic messiah is now telling us that he is simpapanyin when it comes to the economy.



“Somebody like that cannot even begin to be considered… it is even offensive to think that the vice president will be going for a form to contest (for the presidency) after doing this. How do you come close to contesting after you destroy the economy that was left in your care? What do you take Ghanaians for?” he questioned in Twi.

The likes of the former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen Assin, Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Regional Cooperation Minister Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



