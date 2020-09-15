General News

It is common sense for EC to consult parties on filing fees – CPP

The CPP is bemoaning the amount being demanded from presidential and parliamentary candidates

The Convention Peoples Party says the Electoral Commission's did not do due diligence in its decision to peg filing fees for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls at GHC100,000 and GHC50,000 respectively.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, the National Youth Organiser of CPP, Osei Kofi said even though the EC is not mandated to consult parties on the subject matter, it was prudent for the EC to have considered consulting the political parties.



“Per the common sense which makes political parties stakeholders when it comes to elections in this country, which has also informed the Electoral Commission to form an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) and to an extension caused the EC to always meet and form a consensus with the political parties, the EC should have met with the parties to build a consensus on this issue. After all, political parties sponsor individuals who contest as presidential candidates and political leaders,” he said.



According to him, the EC's 100% increase in the filing fee of presidential candidates is setting precedent for a future where only drug lords and criminals with the financial muscles are the ones who contest elections in the country.



“The electoral Commission is setting a precedent where one would not need to be an intellectual to contest for leadership in the country, you won’t need experience, all that will matter is if you get money or not, one can just become a leader. When it happens that way people with ill intentions can sponsor candidates with the motive of reaping back their investment,” Osei Kofi added.

Mr. Kofi Osei hinted that the CPP intends on embarking on a massive demonstration to show its displeasure with the EC’s decision.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana has announced that persons seeking to contest as presidential candidates and parliamentary candidates will have to pay an amount of GHC100,000 and GHC50,000 respectively to file their nomination forms.



The announcement whiles having been welcomed by the ruling New Patriotic Party is being rejected by parties in opposition including the CPP.

