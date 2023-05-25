'It is not easy' - Former Cape Coast North MP on surviving after electoral loss

Barbara Asher Ayisi, former Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North

Barbara Asher Ayisi, former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency in the Central region, has opened up about the experience of losing an election.

According to her, it taught her valuable life lessons, highlighting the challenges she faced following her electoral defeat.



She explained that, after serving as a women's organizer and deputy constituency secretary for Cape Coast, she embarked on her political journey with a clear objective to develop her constituency after having spent a significant portion of her life in Cape Coast and engaging in various endeavours.



She further stated that she had never experienced defeat at an election since she began her political journey.



"For me, I haven't lost an election before; I mean, for over 20 years, I became a women's organizer and deputy constituency secretary for Cape Coast, and by God's grace, I got the opportunity to go to the assembly as well.

"I was also doing fashion and at the same time teaching at Wesley Girls… so I have spent most of my life in Cape Coast; the truth of the matter is that I haven't lost in any election, so I believe this loss has helped me seriously, in fact, it has changed my whole perspective about life because I thought when you are in your hard times, that is when you get loved ones to console you," she said.



Speaking in a panel discussion on Onua TV on May 24, 2023, she expressed her disappointment in those whom she trusted as they gradually distanced themselves from her after the election. She added that some individuals even resorted to spreading lies about her.



"My challenges started when I lost the election, especially in the constituency. Those that I thought were my loved ones…I went into politics with a genuine heart and not that typical politician because I knew I had the passion to make Cape Coast better; that is it, I came raw like that, and I thought that getting the mandate as a Member of Parliament would make me bring changes to Cape Coast. So, when I lost, then I was like, this thing is not easy… so those that especially I used to walk with, most of them left, and others began to tarnish your name.



"So, when I lost the election, the way I dressed, you might think that everything was all right, but I knew what was going on inside me, so the feeling is not pleasant, but I have learned lessons," she added.

Barbara Ayisi, who served as Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, lost her Cape Coast North parliamentary seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The National Democratic Congress's candidate, Dr. Kwamina Minta Nyarku, polled 22,972 votes against Barbara, who garnered 21,643 out of the total votes cast in the 2020 general elections.









