It is not wise to leave the NPP - Lecturer advises Alan Kyerematen

Aaron Kumah, a lecturer at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), has offered his perspective on the political future of former Minister of Trade and Industry and former NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen.

The academic has encouraged Alan not to depart from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but rather to contemplate an independent candidacy in the upcoming 2024 elections.



During a panel discussion on Pure FM on September 18, 2023, he shared his belief that it would not be advisable for Kyerematen to exit the NPP and align with another political party. Instead, he recommended that if Kyerematen intends to vie for the presidency once more, he should explore the possibility of running as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.



The lecturer acknowledged that winning an election as an independent candidate in Ghana is a rare occurrence but seemed to view it as a potentially viable option for Kyerematen.



"In my view, I think at this point, it is not wise for him to decide to leave the NPP and support another party. However, if he intends to go forward, he should consider an independent candidacy. I believe that's a better path. If he wants to contest again, he should not align himself with any other party but should opt for independence. However, it's not a common occurrence in Ghana," he commented.



Alan Kyerematen withdrew from the NPP's upcoming primaries on September 5, 2023, leading to speculation about his future political aspirations.

Kyerematen cited various reasons for his decision, including alleged delegate intimidation during the recently held Super Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023.



AM/SARA



