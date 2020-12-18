It is sickening to describe arrested fake lawyer as ‘Western Togoland lawyer’ – Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, Rocson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, Rocson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has criticized the Ghana Police for describing the arrested fake lawyer as a ‘fake Western Togo Land’ Lawyer.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested one Dennis Seyram Benson who has paraded himself as the lawyer for suspects in the ongoing case involving Western Togoland secessionists.



Mr Seyram Benson, 42, was arrested on Thursday, December 17 at the Kaneshie District Court ‘2’ where he had turned up for his clients.



According to a police release issued by DSP Juliana Obeng, the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of CID on Thursday, December 18, the suspect has been representing the Western Togoland secessionists since the inception of the case in September.



“His demeanour aroused suspicion which made the Police to investigate his background and it turned out that he was not a lawyer.”



He is being held in police custody and said to be assisting in investigations.

Commenting on this development in a tweet, Mr Dafeamekpor sdaid “Ghana Police Service; this is absolutely unacceptable: This is sickening.



“Is the suspect a fake lawyer or he is a ‘fake western Togoland lawyer’? Is there anything like Western Togoland Lawyers in Ghana? What at all has this country been reduced to? Stop stereotyping VR.”



