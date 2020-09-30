It is the likes of Kosi Kedem who are instigating secessionists – Obiri Boahen

NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen has accused the former Member of Parliament for Hohoe South, Kosi kedem, of being an instigator of the activities of Western Togoland secessionists.

The former Member of Parliament in the wake of recent attacks by some secessionists has argued that even though the United Nations facilitated a plebiscite in 1956 which saw the former Western Togoland become a part of current day Ghana, there exist no legally binding document to support the union.



However according to Mr Obiri Boahen who spoke to Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay Fm monitored by GhanaWeb, there is no iota of legitimacy for the arguments of the secessionists and it is the likes of Mr Kosi Kedem who are by virtue of their statements and actions spurring the secessionists on.



“It is the characters and likes of Kosi Kedem who have been writing these kind of articles, that have been instigating, inciting, engineering and facilitating these boys to give them the strength and the audacity to do that.” He stated.



He said the former MP in a recent article published by the Ghanaian Times Newspaper made similar claims which are a distortion of history and bemoaned how a former Member of Parliament of the state will be engaging in such acts.

Lawyer Obiri Boahnen, mentioned that he has already written to the National Media Commission over the publication which he described as being in a bad taste.



Speaking on the motivation for the recent surge in secessionist activities in the country, Mr Obiri Boahen accused elements within the opposition National Democratic Congress of being integral in the call for separation.



He however expressed delight in the condemnations issued by leadership in the Volta Region and emphasized that the Western Togoland territory was spread far beyond the Region.