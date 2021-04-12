It is time for NPP to introduce a younger flagbearer - Ayariga

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has advised the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to consider getting on board a much younger presidential candidate to represent them in the 2021 general election.

According to Mr Ayariga who spoke in an interview with Serwaa Amihere on GhToday monitored by GhanaWeb, political parties must change the narrative by introducing young faces into the flagbearship race.



He believes that some “old names” especially in the NPP must be replaced.



“We must consider some new approach to our politics; it mustn’t just be those old names. I think that the younger generation should put out a claim to lead.”



“Let’s not forget that Alan Kyerematen has also served Akufo-Addo for eight years, he’s been his minister for four years, he has been renominated and is going to continue as a minister for four years.”



“I believe that he (Mr Kyerematen) and Bawumia fall in the same category as people who should be identified entirely with the record of President Akufo-Addo. I think that is where a young person who has not served in that government becomes a very good candidate because that person definitely stands a better chance…coming into leadership with a completely different and radical idea to how this country should be governed.”

Mr Ayariga when questioned on whether he had any suggestion of "younger" persons who were fit to lead the NPP indicated that the decision is to be made by the party leadership as he belongs to the opposition National Democratic Congress.



“I am not in the NPP and I cannot identify for them who that person should be but I feel that perhaps that sentiment can be explored."



However, Ghana’s former Attorney General, Ayikoi Otoo commenting on the subject also indicated that financial constraint can be a major challenge to any younger candidate who might be introduced to the presidential candidate scene.



“It is not that easy… this youth matter is a good idea but do they have the means to do the campaign? Can that person mobilize sufficient funds to go about campaigning... you need to campaign and therefore you need the resources. In America people hire aeroplanes to travel from one end to another, if you don’t have the means, you cannot do it,” said Mr Otoo.