It is too early to make an objective assessment of Alban Bagbin – MP

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Oforikrom Constituency, Dr. Emmanuel Marfo has insisted the time is not right yet to for anyone to form an opinion of Alban Bagbin as speaker of Ghana’s eighth (8th) parliament.

He shared that Ghana’s Parliament has yet met for any government business for the ruling party to suspect the work and judgement of the speaker to be that of furthering the partisan agenda of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to the MP, Parliament is currently at its warming up stage and is currently discussing internal issues. He believes this is not the right time to tell if the Speaker of Parliament will be objective and neutral in his dealings.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM, the politician said, “Already we have had few sittings but we have not started official government business yet and that is where we will test his fairness and neutrality. His neutrality will be seen when we are talking about issues of national interest and government business.

It will be too early for anybody to say the Speaker is being fair in his dealings or not”, he reiterated.



Describing Parliament as a clearing house for Government business and a place that will eventually show the world the true Alban Bagbin, Dr. Emmanuel Marfo motioned, “Let us wait for vetting or budget approval and when the substantive Government business starts. Then, we will know how the speaker reacts.



Alban Bagbin made history by being the first ever person in Ghana’s fourth republic to be elected as Speaker of Parliament from a party in opposition. He beat the ruling party’s candidate and speaker of the 7th Parliament, Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye to chair proceedings in Ghana’s 8th Parliament.