It is unacceptable to play party politics in our SHSs – Political analyst

Nana Boakye and some NPP officials speaking to some SHS students

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has come under fierce criticism after a viral photo of him and his team in one of Kumasi’s most popular Senior High Schools popped up on social media.

In the photo, Henry Nana Boakye and his team were seen allegedly campaigning for the Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP), which is against the laws of the country.



A political analyst, B.B Bingab addressing the issue has chastised Nana B for disregarding the regulation when he (Nana B) is a learned lawyer who should have known better.



Sharing his expert opinion on the issue in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Afrifa-Mensah, host of the ‘Epa Hoa Daden’ political talk show, Mr. Bingab said, “We don’t have to take politics into our second cycle institutions. This is not time to play politics with our young ones. It is not acceptable.”



According to the political analyst, there is a justification for the law that prevents political parties from campaigning and holding political activities in second cycle institutions and that needs to be upheld.



“Some of the kids are below 18 years and why should we expose them to politics? It is very dangerous,” B.B Bingab said.

The academic however decided to give Nana B the benefit of the doubt saying, “I don’t think he and his team planned to campaign to these kids. I want to believe he went there for other things and was carried away to do politics in the process.”



Throwing caution to all parties, he advised them not to make Senior High Schools political grounds as doing so amounts to “destroying our future.”



He advised the Ghana Education Office (GES) to enforce existing protocols and insist they are adhered to to prevent the incident from repeating itself. “Such things will ruin our society.”



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo in one of his televised national addresses cautioned that “no parent or guardian is to visit his or her ward in any of the Senior High Schools across the country.”



