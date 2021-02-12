It is unfair to blame me for the woes of SALL- Godfred Dame

Minister-designate for Justice, Godfred Dame

Godfred Yeboah Dame, the nominee for the Attorney General’s Office says it would be unfair for anyone to claim that he led an agenda to disenfranchise the residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) to vote on the parliamentary elections.

He insisted that he believes the residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) should have been allowed to vote in the Buem Constituency.



The nominee said he rather ensured the preservation of the rights to vote for the people of Hohoe hence or would be unfair to blame him.



He had gone to the Apex Court asking that it stops the Ho High Court from hearing a case challenging the election of John Peter Amewu as Hohoe MP disagrees with the EC’s view.



He told Court that CI 128 which came into force in August 2020, places the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi areas under the Buem constituency.



This matter is currently a subject of judicial review.

The Attorney General’s office went to court to order that the Ho High court to be restrained from proceeding to hear a case that aims to stop swearing in Energy Minister John Peter Amewu as Hohoe MP.



The residents of SALL complained that their rights had been breached since they were not allowed to vote for a member of parliament.



But the nominee days if he is approved, he will ensure that the people of SALL are allowed to vote for a member of parliament.



He stressed these residents have been placed under Buem in the Oti Region.