It is very unfortunate - Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe reacts to Alan's withdrawal from NPP race

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe is a founding member of the NPP

One of the founding fathers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has described the withdrawal of Alan Kyerematen from the party’s flagbearership race as an unfortunate thing.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry announced his withdrawal from the race on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, via a statement.



In his statement, Alan Kyerematen cited the intimidation of delegates in the recently held Super Delegates Conference, among others, as some of the reasons that informed his decision to drop out of the race.



But reacting to this news while speaking in an interview on TV3 NewDay, and monitored by GhanaWeb, he said it is a very unfortunate thing that has happened to the NPP.



“Yes, I did, and personally, I’d say it’s very, very unfortunate for this to have happened to the party at this time,” he said.



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe further indicated that he is of the strong belief that the setting up of party vigilante groups is what started the many problems the NPP has been having in recent years.



“I believe strongly that the problems the party is facing at the moment, one, is from the formation of the militia from the beginning. These particular groups totally destroyed the democratic pillars of our party. In fact, initially, we thought it was working in our favour,” he added.

Alan Kyerematen’s exit from the race brings to four, the number of candidates who will contest in the November 4, 2023, delegates congress to elect a flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as it prepares for the general elections of 2024.



