Politics

It's God who will decide if I will succeed Nana Addo - Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the decision to succeed President Akufo-Addo after he finish serving his second term, is in God’s hands.

Responding to a question he was asked on Accra-based Peace FM, the second gentleman of the land said he was currently happy and contempt with his position as the vice president.



According to him, he enjoys working with the President because he is hard-working and dedicated.



He was asked, “Would you like to succeed your boss one day?” and his response was “It is in the hands of God. I am very happy working for my boss. He is a great boss and that is all I am thinking about…God is wonderful and so you really have to work when he gives the opportunity, anything that comes afterward, if he wants it, it would happen, if he doesn’t want it, it wouldn’t happen and you shouldn’t be worried about it".





"I am very happy with what I am doing. I am very happy with my responsibilities. I am very happy with the opportunity to bring real change to the lives of people to support the vision of Nana Akufo-Addo," he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.