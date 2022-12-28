It's a mismatch – Brogya Genfi shoots down comparisons between Sammy Gyamfi and Richard Ahiagbah

Brogya Genfi, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress

Brogya Genfi, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) has questioned the competence of Richard Ahiagbah, the National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party.

Brogya Genfi said on Original FM that Ahiagbah lacks the skills and finesse to lead the communication arm of a party like the NPP.



Discussing the composition of the national executive committees of both the NPP and NDC, Brogya Genfi said that Ahiagbah cannot put together coherent messages.



He shot down comparisons with Sammy Gyamfi, explaining that the gap between both men is huge and incomparable.



Using the word ‘mismatch’ to describe the gap between Sammy Gyamfi and Richard Ahiagbah, Ahiagbah stressed that his comrade is the superior of the two.



“It is a mismatch. The verdict is already out there and it’s a mismatch. It’s not about age but about delivery. Sammy’s level of intellect and delivery is sharp on the job and he has demonstrated it.

“Ahiagbah just steps on words. He can speak for five minutes and there will be nothing from it. I’ve done communication since 2005 and if there is someone in NPP who can speak for ten minutes and you wouldn’t know what he is saying, it's Ahiagbah. He is very good at stepping on words.



“He can occupy a space for 30 minutes but when he is done speaking, you’d struggle to pick something from it. The truth of the matter is that NPP’s National Communication Director only steps words. It is a mismatch,” he said.



The conversation about the two has been going on since December 18 and Sam Narteh George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Parliament also believes that Sammy Gyamfi is the better communicator.



“As for Communication, we’ve seen you, Richard, with Sammy Gyamfi here and you’ve left with a bloody nose. While Sammy was doing his wedding, if they put a microphone in front of him to respond to you, he would have bloodied your nose. I don’t understand how you are going to overcome the NDC or Nana B is going to match Yamin. Can you imagine?”, he quizzed on Good Morning Ghana.