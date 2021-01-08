It's a shame NDC boycotted Akufo-Addo's inaugural ceremony - Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has described the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) boycott of the inauguration ceremony of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as shameful.

He was of the view that the NDC could have exhibited more maturity by showing up for the inaugural ceremony especially with the international communities present.



Speaking about the development with GhanaWeb, the lawyer said, “It’s very sad, it’s a shame for the largest opposition party to not take part in such a historic occasion where we know that the president is entertaining visitors, the whole international communities were present. They should have shown maturity because, at the end of the day, the matter is still in court…”



The action taken by the NDC, Mr. Ampaw said, equally deprived them of responding to the speech given by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Maurice Ampaw indicated that, the 'unforgettable' act “will go into history whether you like it or not that on this historic occasion they boycotted, they didn’t have the opportunity to respond to the statement that the president even made.”

On Thursday, January 7, 2021, NDC Members of Parliament failed to attend the inauguration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama was also absent at the ceremony.



As of today, there hasn’t been any official explanation for their absence but many hold the view that the boycott was in relation to the protest of the outcome of the 2020 general election.



