It's absurd to brutalise a journalist for alleged exposure of wrongdoing – CDD-Ghana

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development, CDD-Ghana, has added its voice to growing calls against the recent conduct of National Security operatives against a journalist.

In a statement issued on May 14, the group described the alleged brutality meted out to a journalist with Accra-based Citi FM as absurd irrespective of the means used to uncover the supposed wrongdoing and therefore urged for an independent probe into the incident.



“The suggestion that a journalist using surreptitious means to uncover and expose wrongdoing is unethical and therefore warrants brutal assault by National Security operatives is as absurd as it is undemocratic. The National Security Ministry, a public institution, cannot be immune to public scrutiny and transparency in its operations,” the statement read in part.



“CDD-Ghana condemns the armed invasion of the station’s premises and the attempted arrest of its reporter without regard to the arrest procedure prescribed by law which outlaws the arrest of persons in such situations without a court warrant and caution,” it added.



CDD-Ghana also called on the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to thoroughly investigate the incident and many other assaults on journalists by members of security agencies.

“Further, the Center calls on government to implement the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission with respect to streamlining the structure and operations of national security agencies, including but not limited to the training of officers of security agencies to internalise and respect human rights in their activities,” it concluded.



Meanwhile, many have described the approach used by security operatives in arresting civilians as rather worrying and only breeds more distrust between the media and security agencies.



Read the CDD's statement below:



