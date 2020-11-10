It’s ‘beer-bar-talk’ to compare Biden’s victory to Ghana’s election history – Ephson

Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Benjamin Ephson

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Benjamin Ephson, has described as “beer bar talk,” suggestions that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would win the December 7 polls on the basis of Joe Biden’s victory in the US.

According to the pollster, it was just coincidental for President Donald Trump to have lost his second term bid after serving just a term in office.



Elections in Ghana and the US since 1992, have followed a trend where a government changes in Ghana whenever there is a change in government in the US. The two countries vote in November and December respectively in the same year, after every four years.



Neither of the two leading political parties – National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) nor the Democratic Party and Republican Party- in the two countries, had won three-straight elections since 1992.



The trend, however, took a different turn this year after Joe Biden, contesting on the ticket of the Democratic Party, defeated the incumbent, Donald Trump who was going for a second term on the ticket of the Republican Party.

But speaking on the ‘Anopa Bofo)’ morning show on Angel 102.9 FM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Mr. Ephson said, it is not automatic that President Nana Akufo-Addo would also lose the polls on December 7 to John Mahama, just because Donald Trump lost in the US.



“Ghana and U.S.A are noted to have similar historical elections. None of the countries has gone for a one or three presidential terms aside their two terms so it is just coincidental for U.S.A to go for just a term,” he told host, Kwamina Sam Biney.



The decision to be taken by Ghanaian electorate this time around, may differ, he stressed.