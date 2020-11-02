It's childish to abandon another govt's project – Korankye Ankrah

Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah

The founder and leader of Royalhouse Chapel International, Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah, has described as “childish”, the practice whereby subsequent governments abandon projects started by their predecessors.

According to Rev Korankye Ankrah, the money used for such projects belong to the people of Ghana and must not be abandoned for political reasons.



In his sermon on Sunday, November 1, 2020, Rev Korankye Ankrah said: “I hate this spirit in this nation where a government takes over from another government and they refuse to continue projects the previous government started because it is not our government. It’s childishness, Let’s stop this game”.



“The previous government didn’t start the project with their money, it is the people’s money that was used to start it and, so, when you take over, you have our blessing and our mandate to continue from where they stopped for the benefit of the nation.



“For the prosperity of this nation, let’s stop this political game.”



Rev Korankye Ankrah also advised Ghanaians to desist from abusing political office holders as it discourages competent Ghanaians from stepping up to hold political office.

“Let’s stop killing our fathers, let’s stop killing anointed political figures, let’s stop killing people who usually will help contribute their quota but we kill them with our tongues, we kill them on radio, we kill them on television, we kill them on social media; so, people who can help are all refusing to help.



“You think in the political arena right now, those that are there are the best? No. There are more people hiding and they don’t want to come out because of the tongues of men.



“There are people, [who], when they are in government, they can change the fortunes of this nation but they will not because they don’t want to present themselves for their sons, daughters and grandchildren to insult them with impunity, with no respect.



“This is not democracy; this is backwardness…”