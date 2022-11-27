0
Menu
News

'It's cliché for Akufo-Addo to say he understands our pain' - Soprano

Video Archive
Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sylvester Sarpong, the National Communications Officer of the Conventions People's Party, CPP, has stressed that the president cannot say he understands the pain Ghanaians are going through.

He called on the youth to rise up and do all it takes for them to change the country's fortunes.

He said Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's claims that he understands the pain Ghanaians feel is "a cliché."

He lambasted Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for refusing to resign despite members of his own party calling for him to resign.

Sarpng, also known as Soprano was contributing to discussions on Accra-based Neat FM days ago.

Watch his submissions below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Related Articles: