‘It’s disappointing’ – Kofi Gane speaks after disqualification

Marricke Kofi Gane

Marricke Kofi Gane, one of the independent presidential candidates disqualified by the Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday from contesting the December 2020 general elections, has described the news as very disappointing.

He said in a live Facebook video: “We filed our nomination per the requirements of the EC on October 8, 2020. We were made to understand that if the EC had any issues with our filed nomination, we will be contacted as soon as possible for any redress and for any issues the EC finds concerns with.”



He explained that his camp did not hope for such news.



Kofi Gane continued: “As far as we are concerned, the EC has my number…throughout the stipulated period through which the EC was required to get back to us if they had issues with our nomination, that did not happen...”



He indicated that it has been more than a week after the filing of his nomination and the EC has not contacted his outfit to complain about his nomination. He feels whatever issues the EC is raising can be resolved.



Marricke Kofi Gane further denied that the EC had contacted the candidates involved and made them aware of their disqualification.

“As I sit here, we have not at any point in the last one week heard from the EC. We’ve received no calls, no written nomination, no emails; absolutely nothing and we provided these details in case the EC needed to get us,” he observed.



Gane believes there are ways the EC can be engaged to solve whatever issues that have come out of the filing of his nomination and his team will engage the EC to gain some further clarification as to “what exactly they find wrong with our nomination and what exactly is the way forward."



Kofi Gane assured his supporters and campaign team that even though he has been disqualified from contesting the 2020 election, it is not over for them and they will explore all the avenues available for redress.



