‘It’s impossible’ – EC denies capability to manipulate elections

Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah

The Electoral Commission(EC) says the system employed for the 2020 general elections is very stringent and makes it impossible for anyone to rig the polls.

Ahead of the upcoming polls, the largest opposition National Democratic Congress has on many occasions accused the Electoral Commission of scheming to rig the elections in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP).



But speaking on Sunday at the launch of the 2020 Agent of Peace Campaign which is an initiative of the Church of Pentecost, the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensah stressed that the Commission is just not capable of manipulating the elections.

“Though the impression is often created that the EC takes decisions on its own this is not the case. There’s a tendency for citizens to believe that the Electoral Commission can manipulate the elections. I’m here to announce that it is impossible, it behooves on political parties therefore to join hands with us to educate the citizens on the operations and activities of the Electoral Commission.”



