It’s in your own interest to do the right thing – Jane Naana warns EC

NDC running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has issued a stern warning to the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) to do “the right thing” with four days to the elections.

“And, EC, it is in your own interest to do the right thing,” she stressed.



“It is not too late.”



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was addressing party faithfuls at a town hall meeting in Cape Coast in the Central RThe NDC has been on a collision course with the EC, firstly taking it to court over its decision to compile a new register this year.



Despite the Supreme Court giving judgement in favour of the Commission, the NDC has disagreed with the elections-management body over some other decisions.



NDC’s Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama has given the clearest indication yet that he will not accept results of any flawed elections, pointing out that the processes leading to next Monday’s polls are flawed.

“And when we talk everybody is quiet, and if something untoward happens, then they will say it is this person’s fault but we have given enough warning signal that the Electoral Commission is creating problems,” he stated at one of his campaign rallies, precisely at Abura in the Central Region.



“We want to make sure that all of us believe in this elections so that if you win or lose, you are prepared to accept.



“But when we complain, they think that we are just causing trouble. This can lead this nation to chaos because I said it, on December 7 when this election is flawed, we will not accept it.”



But the EC, a few days later, subtly responded to Mr Mahama’s claims, wondering: “Can anybody tell us at which point the Electoral Commission can rig this transparent process?



“We have laid bare our processes for all to see.”

Prof Opoku-Agyemang, however, said the EC can only do the right thing in its own interest.



She asked Ghanaians to vote for the John Dramani Mahama for generations unborn, maintaining that the resources of the country are for each and everyone of them and not a privileged few.



“I ask all of you to vote for John Mahama. The time is now.” she said on Thursday, December 3.