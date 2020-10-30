It’s my mother’s dream to see me become an MP - Dr. Rashid Kwesi Etuaful

Dr Rashid Kwesi Etuaful, NPP parliamentary candidate for the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency in the Central Region, Dr Rashid Kwesi Etuaful has revealed that it was never his intention to contest for elections as a Member of Parliament (MP).

“I want to say this for everybody to understand that I didn’t intend to contest as a Member of Parliament. It’s not like since my childhood days I have dreamt to become an MP so when I was schooling it has never occurred to me to tow that line”, he revealed.



Narrating how he got into partisan politics in an exclusive interview with Kris Aggrey on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr Rashid Kwesi Etuaful revealed that it was his mother who convinced him to believe that he’s destined for greatness.



He revealed “I was there one day when my mother came to me and said she had a dream that I have been elected as the Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency in the Central Region of Ghana.

“At that time I had no intentions of contesting the NPP parliamentary primaries. So she told me to consider the vacant slot since that was the time that the party was busily contemplating on who will come and redeem them from the hands of the NDC in the constituency.”



“But what I would say is that my claim to the parliamentary seat in the constituency is not by might because when God wants to do something with you, no matter where you are His grace will locate you just like the Biblical story of Jonah,” he concluded.



Dr Rashid Kwesi Etuaful who is the former President for Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) has so far offered 80cars and 230 licenses to drivers in Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency. In estimation, the daily bread of some 320 people has been provided through this initiative.