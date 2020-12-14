It's no shame to lose; stop this 'Trump behaviour'! - Nana B tells Mahama

"It's not a shame to lose. You've been President before," Henry Nana Boakye has fired shots at Ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has emerged President-elect following a close contest on Monday, December 7.



He polled 6,730,587 representing 51.30% while Mr. Mahama, contesting on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), lost the elections by 6,213,182 votes representing 47.35%.



Ex-President John Mahama has refused to accept the election results asserting the results are ''fictional and flawed''.



Mr. Mahama, in his post-election speech, stated categorically that he and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ''will not accept anything short of a declaration of the legitimate results which points to an NDC Parliamentary majority''.



Responding to the issue on ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, Nana Boakye, also called Nana B believed Mr. Mahama's refusal to accept the results is a strategy by him to win the hearts of his party members and supporters to contest the 2024 Presidential candidates.



According to him, he (Mahama) wants to sustain his relevance in the NDC, hence putting up a show to discredit the election results.

"Former President Mahama wants to sustain his relevance in the party to contest in 2024. That is the agenda. So, he wants to create some false hope that he indeed won, that he is a credible candidate in order for the people to accept him when he declares again to go into the contest, come 2024."



He asked Mr. Mahama to stop disgracing Ghana but proceed to court to address his grievances.



"It's not a shame to lose. You've been President before. Today, Ghanaians want Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue his administration. What's your problem?



"All the international communities are watching you. Everybody is watching you. You have adopted the behaviour of Trump and disgracing Ghana. It's not fair . . . We're done with the elections. If you have compelling evidence, assemble them, you can put it before Ghanaians but proceed to court," Nana B stressed.



