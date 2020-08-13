Politics

It's 'painful' & 'problematic' for Ahwoi to release his book at this time - Anita Desoso

Anita DeSoso, former First National Vice-chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Former First National Vice-chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita Desoso has described the timing of the release of Prof Kwamena Ahwoi’s book, titled 'Working With Rawlings', as “problematic.”

She believes though the contents of the book as heard in the news will not have any effect on the NDC’s 2020 campaign, she maintained "what he [Ahwoi] has done is painful.”



Madam Anita is hopeful that their flagbearer, John Mahama’s good leadership will pull a surprise in the December 7, presidential polls.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, the outspoken NDC activist said she "will not purchase" the much talk about book despite the recommendation.

The book, authored by the former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, has generated a lot of controversies and shaken the rank and file of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama, has been entangled in a web of controversy after authoring the forward of the book.



Some critics assume her foreword is an endorsement of the contents of the book.

