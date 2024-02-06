It’s pathetic that you can't accept defeat – Annoh-Dompreh slams Alan

Frank Annoh-Dompreh (L) says Ala Kyerematen (R) is pained because he didn't become the leader of NPP

The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has slammed the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan John Kojo Kyerematen, over his ‘Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has nothing to offer’ comment.

In a post shared on X, on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, Annoh-Dompreh indicated that Alan has been bickering about Dr Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), only because he is pained from not getting the chance to lead the NPP.



He added that Alan, by his ‘Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has nothing to offer’ comment, is endorsing the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.



“It is pathetic that you can't accept defeat (Mr Alan). It is, however, horrifying that you are offering JM as an option. We know who the spent horse is, my brother…,” he wrote.



What Alan said:



Alan Kyerematen, a former trade minister, continued his recent critique of the state of Ghana's economy amid the government's increased position that there is a huge rebound.



In his previous comments, he took on the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who he said did not have the right to take credit for marginal improvements in the economy.

Alan was speaking at a National Economic Summit late last week.



In his latest critique, he took on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the head of the government's Economic Management Team (EMT), which Alan served on for about six consecutive years.



"Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is tired. There is nothing new he can do and that is a fact," Alan said in a yet-to-be-aired interview on Accra-based TV3.



This is not the first time Alan has taken shots at the government over the current economic crisis that has led the government to seek an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout of US$3 billion, out of which only US$1.2 million has been released so far, as of January 2024.



It is pathetic that you can't accept defeat( Mr Alan). It is, however, horrifying that you are offering JM as an option. We know who the spent horse is, my brother.. https://t.co/JONMjkhpYo — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) February 6, 2024

