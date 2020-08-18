Politics

It’s possible to have more seats in the Volta Region – Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku, National Organizer, New Patriotic Party

National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku says that it is possible for the party to win more seats in the Volta Region come December Election.

According to Sammi Awuku, the fact that the party was able to capture five seats in the Upper West Region in the last election clearly shows that there is a possibility in having more seats in the Volta Region. Speaking to the press he said “ If we moved from Zero in Upper West to Five seats in 2016, it is possible to have more seats in the Volta Region”.



He stated that the Opposition Party National Democratic Congress (NDC) is known for remembering the people in the Volta Region only in election years and as such the people should vote according to developments that have come their way.



“The NDC only remembers Volta Region in an election year. If you love the person it should be morning to evening. It should be throughout the four years of your existence when you were in government, the eight years you were in government. Clearly the people of Volta Region, they will decide where to cast their ballots and who to cast it for depending on their circumstances and the development that has come their way”.

The Volta Regional Chairman of the Party Makafui Kofi Woanya also believes the party can achieve its aims and objectives with stability and submission.



“I can tell you that with the right mind and approach and strategy we will get to where we want to get to” He said.



The NPP is putting measures in place to win votes from the Volta Region which happens to be one of the strong holds of the NDC.

