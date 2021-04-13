It’s stupid, total rubbish – Kennedy Agyapong on NPP picking Bawumia because of Non-Akan connection

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, the member of Parliament for Assin Central has said competence must form the basis for the New Patriotic Party’s choice of candidate for the 2024 elections.

Speaking on Oman FM, Kennedy Agyapong said that tribalism should not be the crux of the argument but rather the competence and dedication of the person.



He urged the party to embrace the Akan party tag but also give opportunities to persons from other tribes who prove their competence.



Earlier this month, Majority Leader Osei Kye-Mensah-Bonsu declared his preference for a non-Akan as the ideal candidate for the NPP if the next election.



“Inwardly, I know I have the competence to lead the party but is it wise that after two Akans – former President Kufuor and current President Akufo-Addo – to present a flagbearer candidate with different ethnicity,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.



“I think it is not good for a party which has been accused by some as being overly Akanistic in nature. But not everybody would agree with me and that is the beauty of democracy.”

Kennedy Agyapong who described such assertions as ‘stupid and rubbish’ said they will be doing Bawumia a great disservice if they focus the argument on his tribe instead of his competence.



“I will vote Bawumia as candidate if he is elected because I have worked with him in this government and I have seen that he is competent and capable of doing it. I’m not going to vote for him for the fact that he is a northerner. That is rubbish.



“It’s very rubbish, the man is competent and he can do it but don’t come and tell me that he is a Northerner so we should give it to him. Why are you people behaving like that. I disagree totally with leader’s statement. I will go for Bawumia because he can do it”.



Kennedy Agyapong also declared his backing for Alan Kyerematen and Boakye Agyarko, expressing readiness to work with whoever is picked as candidate for the party.



“I don’t have a problem if he is an Asante or not. I have seen Boakye-Agyarko and he is competent so whoever the party picks, we’ll follow him. You ply yourself with knowledge but they don’t have it. It’s a stupid statement that they are making. He is a competent man and has exhibited it as vice president,” he said.